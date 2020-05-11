Want to destress? Take a hike

WNY Hikes on Facebook provides a wealth of knowledge for experts and beginners who want to experience all that WNY has to offer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It looks like we’ll have a beautiful lake weekend coming our way to start the month of November and what better way to enjoy nature than with a hike?

With the holidays coming up and a lot of people anxious for various other reasons, hitting the great outdoors is a great way to alleviate that stress. There’s a group on Facebook called Hike WNY, which is a virtual place for beginners or experts to get together and recommend new spots to each other.

"I have a Facebook group called hike Western New York and my other page is called Outside Chronicles. Both are just great places for people who enjoy going outside,” said Mike Radomski, the creator of the page. “You can go in there and ask any questions about hiking, people love to give suggestions."

He said that because of the scenery and parks at our disposal here in Western New York, there’s no shortage of places to get in touch with nature.

“There are lots of great town parks and nature trails like Reinstein woods right here. Tifft Nature Preserve in Beaver Meadow it’s great,” Radomski said. “County parks like Chestnut Ridge and Sprague brook. And great state parks in great forests like Allegany State Park and Letchworth. And along the Niagara Gorge, we have Whirlpool and Devil‘s Hole are amazing places in Western New York.”