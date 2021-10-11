Walmart, CVS and Walgreens bring competition to world of primary care

Though not yet in the Buffalo market, the entrance of Walmart, CVS and Walgreens into the retail health market is causing disruption across the country.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Which takes longer and is more frustrating, running into a retail store or going to a doctor’s appointment? Most would agree that going into Walmart or CVS is more convenient than waiting to get checked by a doctor.

That's the challenge physicians are up against as retail health-care options expand, bringing a new type of competition.

“I’ve told our doctors, these models are coming so we have to prepare for them,” said Larry Zielinski, executive director of Primary Care IPA, a group that represents 18 primary care practices in the region. “We would have a very hard time competing with them on the convenience factor.”