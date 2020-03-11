Walmart abandons shelf-scanning robots, lets humans do work

Walmart said in a statement its five-year relationship with Bossa Nova helped it learn more about how technology can assist its employees.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is laying off the robots it had deployed in about 500 stores to keep tabs on what’s on and not on the shelves.

The retailer said Monday it has ended its relationship with startup Bossa Nova Robotics, which builds roving robots equipped with cameras for identifying out-of-stock and misplaced products.

The Wall Street Journal reports the retailer may have found that human workers could get similar results.