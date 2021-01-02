WalletHub: Buffalo second-best midsize city for football fans

Buffalo, according to the website WalletHub, is the second-best midsize city in the country for football fans, and has the best ticket price for an NFL game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo, according to the website WalletHub, is the second-best midsize city in the country for football fans, and has the best ticket price for an NFL game.

The personal finance website shared a report Monday on 2021's Best & Worst Cities for Football Fans, which included 240 cities that have at least one professional or college team.

Buffalo also ranks 12th overall for best city for football fans.

According to the report, Buffalo ranks well in several regards. With one being the best, and 122 being the average, here's where Buffalo ranks: