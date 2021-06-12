Walking tours resume next weekend at Forest Lawn Cemetery

Last year the tour season at Forest Lawn was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now over a year later, walking tours will return.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Forest Lawn Cemetery will once again offer a full schedule of walking tours, starting next weekend.

The 2021 tour season will kick off on Sunday, June 20 and continue through the middle of October. Forest Lawn notes that most tours will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays.

Ten different walking tours are being offered. Some are traditional tours such as Sunday in the Cemetery, Inside the Gatehouse, Art & Architecture, Forest Lawn “After Hours,” and the Civil War tour. Forest Lawn says there will also be a number of brand new tours.

Attendance will be limited for each tour. With COVID-19 restrictions in mind, each tour will be limited to 12 participants.