Walk to End Alzheimer's: Walking in memory of Gaye

This year's walk will be held on Saturday, September 30 at the Outer Harbor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Organizers of this year's WNY Walk to End Alzheimer's are looking for more participants to help them raise money for the Alzheimer's Association and to bring more awareness to the disease that affects more than six million Americans.

The event, which is coming up on Saturday, September 30, is a special one for Adam Kessler. He participated in his first walk in 2018 when he moved to Buffalo, and he's been a part of it ever since. Though, this year is bittersweet.

It will be the first time his infant son, Garner, will join him and his wife, Sarah, at the walk, but it's also the first walk since his mother, Gaye Berry, passed away.

She was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in 2016 when she was in her early 60s, and she died in November 2022. Kessler was able to share with his mom that they were expecting a new baby, but she lost the battle with the disease before she ever got to meet him.

"We named him Garner for my mom who passed away from Alzheimer's disease. She was just such an incredible influence on my life. Garner is her family name. We were sort of lucky enough to have it. Garner was going to be Garner if he was a boy or a girl," Kessler said. "We've gotten a lot of comments already of how people can see my mom's smile on his face, which is cool. He's such a happy baby, and my mom was such a happy lady."

Kessler said there were signs of memory loss and forgetfulness, but as symptoms got worse, his mom went to the doctor and testing confirmed early signs of dementia.

"My mom kind of lost it and got agitated because the system she had to keep things organized was what she knew [and when someone at work changed it] she couldn't figure out what had happened. It upset her," Kessler said.

Kessler says his stepdad deserves all the credit for keeping his mom comfortable, safe, and happy.

"My stepdad, Jay, was an absolute hero. What he did to take care of my mom was unbelievable," Kessler said.

Still, it was a struggle because how do you explain what's going on to someone whose mind is failing them?

"Then on the other hand, how much do you even want to explain how much is happening? You could see times when she was visibly frustrated," Kessler said.

"Finding new ways to have positive experiences and just share love is really the most important thing."

Though Alzheimer's stole his mom's memory, there is one moment that will remain locked in his mind and heart forever — dancing with his mom at his wedding. They danced to her and Jay's wedding song.

"She obviously did way better than me dancing not only because she's a better dancer but because I am trying to keep myself remotely composed during the dance. But it was a really special moment that I got to spend with her during our wedding," Kessler said.

Kessler walks to raise awareness and money for research and support programs — and to make a difference for other families.

He's raised more than $4,000 this year and around $10,000 since he got involved with the Western New York chapter of the Alzheimer's Association five years ago.

"I am just very lucky that I have so many generous and caring people that are willing to contribute and support what we are trying to do," Kessler said.