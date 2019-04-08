Buffalo's annual Walk to Defeat ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, took place at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The walk kicked off at Delaware Park, raising funds for research and support care services programs for people living with ALS. The walk also aims to raise awareness for the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter.

This event is the largest ALS fundraiser in the United States, with more than 800 people participating in the walk.

Last year's ALS walk featured more than 650 people and raised more than $200,000.