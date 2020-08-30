Walk to be held Monday in memory of Springville teen who died in Zoar Valley

Nearly 200 people have signed up to walk in memory of Brooke Walker, 16, who died after falling at Zoar Valley last weekend.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — Last week, a young girl died in an accident at Zoar Valley. Now, the Springville community is gathering to remember 16-year-old Brooke Walker with a walk at her high school.

The memorial walk take place on Springville-Griffith Institute High School's track on Monday, August 31. Brooke was a track and field athlete on the school's team, and this fall would have been the start of her junior year.

An online sign-up form has been created to organize people into groups of no more than 40 people, with a new group walking the track every 30 minutes.

Memorial Walk in Honor of Brooke Walker SignUp.com makes it easy to coordinate school events & classroom activities, fundraisers, snack schedules, potlucks & more!

People attending must sign up and are asked to wear a mask while practicing social distancing.

As of Sunday morning, almost 200 people had signed up to walk and share their memories of Brooke.