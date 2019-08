Hundreds of firefighters have descended on Western New York for a weekend filled with fun and learning.

The Town of Wales Center is hosting the Southwestern Volunteer Fireman's Convention.

There will be classes, training, competitions and activities at the Wales Town Park.

Vendors, food trucks, and bands will also be on site for the entire community to enjoy.

