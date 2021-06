The drill is precautionary and conducted by mall security and the Cheektowaga Police.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — If you're planning to head to the Walden Galleria Thursday morning, be aware a security lockdown drill is set to take place at 10:15 AM.

The precautionary event is being run by mall security and Cheektowaga Police to make sure everyone who works there has the proper training in case of an emergency.