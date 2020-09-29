Walden Galleria to return to normal hours this week

Walden Galleria announced that mall hours will return to normal on Friday, October 2.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Following a series of hour changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walden Galleria announced that mall hours will return to normal on Friday, October 2.

Effective Friday, the hours will be:

Monday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Pyramid Group, the owners of the Walden Galleria, want to remind guests that restaurant venues may continue to offer extended hours into the evening and are encouraged to call ahead to confirm a specific venue’s hours of operation.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Walden Galleria is partnering with the Cheektowaga Chamber of Commerce to host the first ever Fall Outdoor Market starting Monday, October 5.

The event will run for eight weeks every Monday from 3-7 PM through November 23 in the mall parking lot off Galleria Drive next to the post office.

Mask wearing will be required and signs will be in place to help with social distancing.

And, 2 On Your Side is still waiting on an official opening date for the mall's new LEGO Store. The new store will fill a 2,300 square foot store on the lower level of the mall near the Dick's Sporting Goods.