Walden Galleria to return to normal hours next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday the Walden Galleria announced it will be returning to normal hours of operation starting Monday, August 3.
The mall announced that it will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
The Galleria wants to remind shoppers that individual stores and restaurants inside the mall may still have limited hours. The mall continues to enforce sanitizing procedures. It also urges customers and employees to wash hands frequently, wear a mask and stay home if you're sick.