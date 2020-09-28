Walden Galleria to host Fall Outdoor Market starting October 5

Mall will partner with the Cheektowaga Chamber of Commerce to host event which will run every Monday through November 23.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A different kind of shopping will soon be available at WNY's largest shopping center.

The Walden Galleria is partnering with the Cheektowaga Chamber of Commerce to host the first ever Fall Outdoor Market starting Monday October 5.

The event will run for eight weeks every Monday from 3-7 PM through November 23 in the mall parking lot off Galleria Drive next to the post office.

Locally and family-owned businesses such as Deb's Delights will offer seasonal treats, produce, plants and other items.

“We are very much looking forward to the launch of a new outdoor market in coordination with the Walden Galleria,” said Kristina Groff, President and CEO of the Cheektowaga Chamber of Commerce. “Our mission is to foster a thriving business community, and we are using this new opportunity to help drive additional revenue to local small businesses, and create a space where community members can be connected to community resources.”

Mask wearing will be required and signs will be in place to help with social distancing.