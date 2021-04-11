Walden Galleria to hold planned lockdown drill on Thursday

The planned lockdown drill will be conducted by Cheektowaga Police and Walden Galleria security from 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Walden Galleria will be holding its final security lockdown drill of the year Thursday morning.

The planned lockdown drill will be conducted by Cheektowaga Police and Walden Galleria security from 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The drill is being administered to establish a procedure if a situation like this were to happen in real life.

The drill is expected to last about 15 minutes, and a public address announcement will be made informing people inside the mall that it's a drill.

This will be the Galleria's fourth security lockdown drill of the year, which helps police "equip employees with proper training in the case of an emergency."