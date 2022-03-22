Walden Galleria to hold 1st lockdown drill of the year on Wednesday

The planned lockdown drill will be conducted by Cheektowaga Police and Walden Galleria security on Wednesday, March 23 from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Walden Galleria will be holding its first security lockdown drill of the year later this week.

The planned lockdown drill will be conducted by Cheektowaga Police and Walden Galleria security on Wednesday, March 23 from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. According to the Walden Galleria, the quarterly lockdown drills are held to establish a procedure if a situation like this were to happen in real life.

The lockdown drill was originally scheduled to take place last month, but was ultimately postponed.

The drill is expected to last about 15 minutes, and a public address announcement will be made informing people inside the mall that it's a drill. Customers will be able to go about their shopping normally during that time.

This will be the Galleria's first of four lockdown drills to be held this year. According to the mall, the drill helps police "equip employees with proper training in the case of an emergency."