Walden Galleria to hold 1st lockdown drill of the year

Drills are held quarterly as a precautionary measure to enhance safety and security in conjunction with the Cheektowaga Police.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Walden Galleria will hold the first of four drills held during the year to ensure and enhance the mall's on-going safety and security practices.

The lockdown drill will take place Thursday, Feb. 24 at 11:15 a.m. If you are in the mall at that time expect to hear a public address announcement advising that an emergency drill is being conducted.

It's expected the drill will last about 15 minutes. Customers will be able to go about their shopping normally during that time.