Walden Galleria to conduct lockdown drill on Thursday

The process will begin around 11:15 a.m. and should last approximately 15 minutes.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — If you plan on shopping at the Walden Galleria on Thursday, March 25, be prepared to see an increased police and security presence.

Don't worry, it's only a drill. The mall is conducting its quarterly lockdown drill with the Cheektowaga Police.

They say the drill is a precautionary measure to ensure employees are properly trained in case of an emergency.