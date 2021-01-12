Walden Galleria stepping up security to keep shoppers safe

There were some fights that broke out Saturday, so police and anti-violence groups are reminding teens and parents about the escort policy at the mall.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — There are 23 shopping days left in the Christmas season, and the Walden Galleria along with Cheektowaga Police are addressing a new round of concerns about security at the mall.

After an incident over the weekend, police are again reminding shoppers and parents about the regulations, especially involving teenagers. Cheektowaga Police and mall security have had some problems with young people fighting.

There were some fights that broke out Saturday, so police and anti-violence groups are reminding teens and parents about the escort policy at the mall.

On Friday and Saturday nights, anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult or guardian over the age of 21. If not, they will likely be asked to leave. There is more mall security working on weekends along with Cheektowaga Police officers assigned to the mall. Now the Peacemakers are lending a hand as well.

"We're out here to make sure that the parents of these young individuals and we're talking about up to 18-years-old has a guardian with them otherwise the policy here is to remove them from the establishment if they don't have the proper ID," says Rev. James Giles of the Buffalo Peacemakers.

Cheektowaga Police tell 2 On Your Side that Pyramid Management Group, which operates the mall, is helping cover some of the cost for having extra officers on patrol at the mall.