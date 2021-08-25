Walden Galleria will hold planned lockdown drill on Thursday morning

The 10:15 a.m. drill is expected to last about 15 minutes. A public address announcement will be made inside the mall to warn anyone inside that it's just a drill.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A heads up if you plan on going to the Walden Galleria on Thursday morning: The mall is holding a planned lockdown drill with Cheektowaga Police at 10:15 a.m.

The drill is being administered to establish a procedure if a situation like this were to happen in real life.

The drill is expected to last about 15 minutes, and a public address announcement will be made inside the mall to warn anyone inside that it's just a drill.