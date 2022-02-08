Walden Galleria implementing daily 'Parental Escort Policy' starting Friday

According to the Walden Galleria, the Parental Escort Policy will be in effect daily from 4 p.m. until close.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — As many local school districts approach their mid-winter break, the Walden Galleria announced that it will be putting its Parental Escort Policy (PEP) back in place starting Friday, Feb. 11.

According to the mall, the PEP Program will be in effect daily from 4 p.m. until close. During this time, any guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years old or older. This does not apply to stores at the mall that have exterior entrances.

The Walden Galleria also notes that all guests should be prepared to show a valid form of identification that shows a picture as well as a date of birth. Acceptable forms of ID include a driver's license, a state identification card, a military ID, passport or visa.

Starting last month, the mall began limiting its hours of operation. At this time, the mall is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Walden Galleria notes that restaurant and entertainment venues may continue to offer extended hours. For more specific hours, guests are encouraged to call ahead or to check online.

In addition, anyone planning on shopping at the Galleria is being reminded that masks are still required while inside the shopping center. Masks are only allowed to be removed while eating and drinking, or for services such as shaving or grooming.

For more information about the Walden Galleria or its PEP Program, visit the mall's website by clicking here.