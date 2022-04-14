Walden Galleria hosting 'WNY College Expo' this month

The College Expo is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the lower level of the mall outside of the Apple Store.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Walden Galleria is holding an event later this month for parents and students to get more familiar with local colleges and universities.

Sponsored by Medaille College, the Western New York College Expo will offer students and parents the chance to learn about academic programs, admission requirements, financial aid and the enrollment process for local colleges. According to event organizers, the event is open to both high school and middle school students.

The College Expo is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the lower level of the mall outside of the Apple Store. Below is the current list of colleges and universities that are attending the event:

Medaille College

SUNY Buffalo State

SUNY Erie (ECC)

SUNY Fredonia

Niagara University

Canisius College

D’Youville University

Daemen University

Villa Maria College

Alfred University

Alfred State College

St. Bonaventure University

Genesee Community College (GCC)

Niagara County Community College (NCCC)

Trocaire College

Bryant & Stratton College

Hilbert College

Houghton College

Keuka College

Monroe Community College (MCC)

Roberts Wesleyan College

Any other colleges or universities that would like to take part in the event can do so by contacting Dawn Rayl, advertising representative for Walden Galleria, by calling (716) 239-0351 or emailing dawnrayl@pyramidmg.com.