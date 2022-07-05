Walden Galleria holding 'Tykes Tuesday' summer kids club events again this year

The free children's event series is returning for its sixth year.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Walden Galleria is bringing back an event series to help keep kids entertained this summer.

Tykes Tuesday Kids Club will make its return to starting next week and run through August 23.

The family-friendly free event series will offer activities each week in various locations throughout the mall including Urban Air Adventure Park, Dave & Buster’s, The LEGO Store, and the Apple Store.

“While our program was condensed last year due to the pandemic, we’re excited to bring our Tykes Tuesday Kids Club program back in full swing this summer,” said Alex Corbelli, Marketing Director at Walden Galleria. “Our goal is to provide a safe, family-friendly environment for kids that is free to participate in and experience.”

Pre-registration and sign-up is required prior the each event. Registration will open one week before each event.

Registration can be complete on the Walden Galleria website.

An adult must be present with their children for the entire event.

Here is the current schedule:

Tuesday, July 12 – Jump & Play #1 at Urban Air Adventure Park starting at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, July 19 – Mini-Build & Live Product Demonstrations with The LEGO Store at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, July 26 – Zoo Show & Tell with Nickel City Reptiles & Exotics at 12 p.m. noon

Tuesday, Aug. 2 – Product Play Day with Showcase – Home of the Hottest Trends at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Power Play Day at Dave & Buster’s starting at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16 – Today at Apple Workshop with The Apple Store starting at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 23 – Jump & Play #2 at Urban Air Adventure Park starting at 10 a.m.