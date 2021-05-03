Walden Galleria expanding hours starting Friday

The mall hopes to return to its regular operating hours by the summer.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Walden Galleria announced Monday that starting this week the mall will begin a phased expansion of its operating hours.

“Given the steady increases in traffic we are seeing at Walden Galleria, combined with increased vaccination rollout, the re-opening of movie theatres and pent-up customer demand for more venues to be open earlier and later in the day, we are excited to begin ramping back to regular operating hours in the coming days,” said Alex Corbelli, Marketing Director at Walden Galleria.

Starting Friday the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The mall will stay open two hours later on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with a closing time of 9 p.m. Sundays remain the same, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

Then on June 28, the mall's hours will expand again, staying open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sundays once again remain the same, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.