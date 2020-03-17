CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Management for Walden Galleria has opted to cut back their operating hours due to their concerns about the coronavirus - COVID-19. This will take effect as of Wednesday, March 18th.

Pyramid Management issued a statement that until further notice the mall will only be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM and on Sunday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Pyramid also suggests that customers contact stores in the Walden Galleria before going because while some are open there are others that not continuing operations. For instance, Bath & Body Works has closed its stores nationwide. They did not specify which stores are closed or if some have limited hours.

This new policy comes in the wake of the move by Governor Cuomo to order that restaurants will no longer have open dining with take-out or delivery option. Also movie theaters and gyms are closed.

There will also be additional cleaning and sanitizing of the mall taking place.

Some malls in other states like the large King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania have closed down completely.