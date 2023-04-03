Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga Police hold 1st quarterly lockdown drill of the year

The precautionary measure helps to ensure that security, police, and mall employees are ready for any emergency.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Walden Galleria held its first quarterly lockdown drill of the year with Cheektowaga Police, just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say this is the best way to ensure that the mall is safe. According to the mall, the drill helps police "equip employees with proper training in the case of an emergency."

The drills normally last about 15 minutes. Customers will be able to go about their shopping normally during that time.