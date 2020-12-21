Walden Galleria announces Christmas Eve shopping hours

The mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have some last minute holiday shopping to do? You're in luck, the Walden Galleria announced Monday that it will be open on Christmas Eve.

The mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. However, the mall says select restaurants may be open for takeout and curbside pickup on Christmas Day.

Another thing to be aware of; the mall says anchor stores such as Macy's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods and Lord & Taylor all have their own Christmas Eve hours, so make sure you check their hours before heading over.

And for those still looking to have their picture taken with Santa, don't worry, the big guy will be available during mall hours on Christmas Eve. St. Nick can be found on the lower level of the mall near the Apple store.

Looking ahead to next week, the mall says it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.