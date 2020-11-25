Walden Galleria announces Black Friday shopping hours

The Cheektowaga shopping mecca will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, but will open on Friday starting at 7 AM.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — For those who still want that in-person shopping experience this year, the Walden Galleria is ready to welcome you for the holiday season.

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open from 7 AM - 9:30 PM on Black Friday.

Mall officials want to assure shoppers that safety guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), New York State and Erie County will be strictly followed and enforced. Masks and social distancing will be required for everyone while on mall property.