Wake, procession, and funeral service details for fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno released

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been one week since Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno died while fighting a massive fire on Main Street. His life and service to the city have been honored in countless ways since then but on Friday he will be laid to rest.

Details about Arno's wake, funeral service, and a procession in his honor were shared at a news conference Wednesday by city officials, who called for streets to be flooded with support.

"Pay their tribute, salute, hold flags and that is very supportive to the families and to the fire department who is suffering through this loss," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Wake and public calling hours for Arno are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Amigone Funeral Home, located at 1132 Delaware Avenue.

Parking will be limited to Arno's family and those with disabilities. Additional space will be available all day at Gurney Becker & Bourne, Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 214 West Utica Street, and after 4 p.m. at Canisius High School.

On Friday, a procession of first responders and family will escort Arno's casket seated atop Engine 2 past his home fire station one last time, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Cathedral and his private burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The procession is scheduled to begin around 9:30 a.m. Friday with the convoy traveling at 10 mph along the following route:

South on Delaware Avenue

West on Allen Street

South on South Elmwood Avenue (passing Engine 2 Station House on Virginia Street)

Crossing West Eagle Street and continuing on Lower Terrace

End in front of St. Joseph Cathedral on Franklin Street

Buffalo Police will manage rolling road and street closures as the funeral procession proceeds along its route. Several additional roads will be closed at the following listed times throughout the day.

"We are working very hard to make sure it's done right, it's done with the utmost respect to our brothers and sisters in the fire department," Gramaglia added.

Meaningful touches such as an American flag draped between two ladder trucks will greet Arno's casket as it arrives at the Cathedral. The same display will be posted outside the entrance to Forest Lawn Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest, along with a patriot guard around Gates Circle.

The general public will not be allowed to attend the funeral Mass, but a live stream will be provided. The burial is reserved for family and close friends.

Reverend Seán Paul Fleming said the diocese has been careful to balance the privacy desired by Arno's wife and family but also allow the public to pay their respects.

"We hope that first and foremost that firefighter Arno's family are comforted and they're able to grieve and have their privacy respected ... and just to be with each other to be with God and to pray and to hopefully still be moved by everything that everyone is trying to do," Reverend Fleming said.

Anywhere between 5,000 and 10,000 people are expected to attend the procession or service in some capacity. The church will only be filled with first responders, some from around the country and Arno's family.

Reverend Fleming said a lot of work has gone into the day, put in, especially by the Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 union and the city fire department. He said the diocese's job will be to just support all of those in need.