Wakanda Alliance helps build conversations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Wakanda Alliance is a way to reach the youth using works of art inspired by many cultures within the African diaspora.
The Wakanda Alliance is a comic reading and comprehension workshop. It was developed to help young people explore the historical context behind Marvel's most famous African heroes — specifically the "The Black Panther." The workshops give young people and families a chance to engage in interesting dialogue.
The organization created educational thought-spaces to examine works of art inspired by the many cultures within the African diaspora, thus spurring insightful conversations about the impact we can create when one combines space-time, technology, culture and imagination
The Wakanda Alliance will pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman Tuesday night.
On September 26, Wakanda will hold its first live event. There is going to be a live performance and allow those participating virtually to dress up and reenactment scenes from "The Black Panther."
The King Urban Life Center is home to the Wakanda Alliance program. They promote Afro-futurism.