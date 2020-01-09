Wakanda Alliance helps build conversations

The Wakanda Alliance is a comic reading and comprehension workshop.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Wakanda Alliance is a way to reach the youth using works of art inspired by many cultures within the African diaspora.

The Wakanda Alliance is a comic reading and comprehension workshop. It was developed to help young people explore the historical context behind Marvel's most famous African heroes — specifically the "The Black Panther." The workshops give young people and families a chance to engage in interesting dialogue.

The organization created educational thought-spaces to examine works of art inspired by the many cultures within the African diaspora, thus spurring insightful conversations about the impact we can create when one combines space-time, technology, culture and imagination

The Wakanda Alliance will pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman Tuesday night.

On September 26, Wakanda will hold its first live event. There is going to be a live performance and allow those participating virtually to dress up and reenactment scenes from "The Black Panther."