Vulture chick hatches at the Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is another new edition to the Buffalo Zoo.

The Buffalo Zoo's two Eurasian Black Vultures, Czari and Vladimir, are the proud parents to a healthy chick.

The chick hatched on May 12, and she is doing great!

Both Czari and Vladimir take turns caring for the baby chick, who, according to zoo officials, is already developing a curious personality.

Eurasian Black Vultures are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. This is the 14th successful chick raised by Vladimir and Czari.

There is no word yet on the little one's name.