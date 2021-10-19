Vulnerable Adult Alert issued for 92-year-old Hamburg woman

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Hamburg Town Police are searching for a 92-year-old woman who was last seen Monday morning.
According to a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert, Ruth Senko suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Police say Senko was last seen on Howard Road in Hamburg around 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 18th. The alert also says that she may have been in Lancaster as late as 9:00 p.m. Monday night.
Senko is described as 5'2" tall, 130 lbs, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen driving a gray 2019 Chevrolet Malibu. The New York license plate is EAZ 3726.
Anybody with information is asked to dial 911 right away, or call the Hamburg Town Police Department at (716) 648-5111.