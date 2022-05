Brownell was last seen in Clarence and is believed to be driving a 2011 green Toyota Camry.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Alice Brownell, 64, was last seen in Clarency on Friday, May 20.

Brownell is believed to be driving a 2011 green Toyota Camry with New York registration DRV8242.

Anyone with information about her location should call the sheriff's office at 716-858-2903 and refer to CL#22-035445.