Voter registration drive happening in MLK Park on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Friday being the deadline to register to vote, Buffalonians are getting out and helping each other get registered ahead of the upcoming election.

On Saturday, a few local organizations are holding a cookout-themed voter registration drive from noon until 4 p.m. in Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

Meeting near the statue, the drive will offer free hot dogs and hamburgers to anyone who registers to vote. There will also be music from WBLK's DJ Ed Nice and information on voting rights.

Anyone attending should plan to bring an ID and a mask. Organizers say social distancing will be in place. Registering to vote involves filling out a two-page form.