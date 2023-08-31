NYS Board of Elections warns people of voter fraud

The New York State Board of Elections is warning people of the consequences of voter impersonation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Board of Elections is warning residents of the repercussions of those who choose to commit voter impersonation.

Recently the board has been made aware of individuals across multiple counties throughout the state that have been going door to door impersonating the board of elections staff. These people are confronting voters to learn more about their registration status, and accusing people of committing a crime based on how they appear in the database.

“We are extremely alarmed by these actions. These individuals are impersonating government officials in an effort to intimidate voters based on inaccurate and misleading information,” said Raymond J. Riley III, Co-Executive Director of the State Board of Elections. “We strongly encourage those engaging in these activities to cease immediately.”

After these events, the board has been working to ensure elections are safe and secure for all who participate.

They are encouraging people who may be approached by alleged board members to please ask that person for their identification. If they refuse to provide identification to not provide that person with any personal information, and gather as much details from the interaction to make a report, and contact local law enforcement.

Anyone who fraudulently does this is criminal impersonation in the second degree and a class A misdemeanor in New York State.

The New York State Board of Elections remains in close communication with the local County Boards and law enforcement to monitor this specific situation.

