Early voting begins Saturday in Erie County

Early voting in the county will run from Saturday until June 21.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting Saturday at noon, polls will be open for early voting in Erie County everyday until June 21, according to the county's Board of Elections.

Early voting gets underway at noon Saturday. There will be 37 precincts available across the county, the largest number of any county across New York.

Voters who are eligible to take part in the presidential primary and special elections are able to cast an early ballot at any polling place, regardless of their address. For a full list of locations, click here.

Polling places will be open from 12 p.m until 6 p.m. on weekends and 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be observed for poll workers and those voting.