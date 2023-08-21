Von Miller hosts 'Von's Vision' event at Highmark Stadium

Von's vision was founded back in 2011, and has helped gift over $5.1 Million in eye care to over 9,500 students nationwide.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills star linebacker Von Miller teamed up with Atwal Eye Care to host a 'glasses reveal day' at Highmark Stadium earlier today.

Von's Vision is the Linebackers charity created for students in need of assistance with vision care. For over 10 years, the charity has provided low-income students with the eye care and fashionable, corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life.

Kids were able to make their way to the Dunn Tire Club in Orchard Park, hang out with Miller, participate in fun activities, and most importantly receive their new sets of eyewear before the new school year begins in just a few weeks.