TONAWANDA, N.Y. — More than 100 volunteers are expected to show up at the City of Tonawanda cemetery on Saturday to help with some much needed repairs.

We're talking more than 1,000 broken head stones.

After a 2 On Your Side report, donations came flooding in to the cemetery, in both cash and materials needed to get the project done.

Volunteers have already begun trimming overgrown trees and planting flowers, and that effort continues Saturday at 9 a.m.

