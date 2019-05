BUFFALO, N.Y. — The folks at Canalside are looking for volunteers for a really cool event coming up this summer.

The Tall Ships Festival will bring some impressive ships to the waterfront from July 4th to 7th, starting with the big Parade of Sail on the 4th.

The fest needs hundreds of volunteers with sailing experience, or without, to help out on the ships or on land.

Volunteers get free t-shirts, posters, parking and admission to the ships. You can sign up at https://portofcallbuffalo.org/