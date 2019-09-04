BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you good with a needle and thread and want to do something nice?

The 14th annual Colvin Cleaners Gowns for Prom program is in need of experienced seamstresses and tailors.

Colvin Cleaners has been collecting used gowns for young women to select for free.

The event is Tuesday, April 16, Wednesday, April 17 and Thursday, April 18 from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

Once a gown is selected, they are fitted by one of the professionals.

The gown is then altered, dry cleaned, packaged and delivered for free by Colvin Cleaners.

But they need volunteers to do those alterations. If you can help and want to volunteer your time, sign up on their website here.