Volunteers needed for Erie Canal Clean Sweep next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's officially spring, and that means it's spring clean up time.

One of the historic and recreational pillars of our area, the Erie Canal is getting cleaned up too.

Next month is the annual 'Canal Clean Sweep.'

“The devoted volunteers who join us in celebrating Earth Day by helping preserve the landscapes and ecosystems along the Canal system and Empire State Trail are vital to ensuring that every visitor can enjoy and experience all that New York’s canals and trails have to offer. We are exceptionally grateful to the thousands of volunteers who have already signed up for this year’s Canal Clean Sweep, and to our partners across New York who contribute to the success of the event every year,” Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said.

“Canal Clean Sweep unites residents in canalside communities across 524 miles along the Erie, Oswego, Cayuga-Seneca, and Champlain canals. With nearly 100 events registered so far, we are so appreciative of the overwhelming support that stewards provide each year to prepare Canalway and Canalway Trail for the summer months,” said Paul Steely White, Executive Director of Parks & Trails New York.

“I am excited to be part of the 18th annual event to celebrate Earth Day and showcase the canal system as a major recreation and tourism destination.”

White was on the Town Hall on Thursday to talk about the clean sweep.