Volunteers lay wreaths at Western New York National Cemetery

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — This holiday season, many people are taking time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and can't be with us. Volunteers on Saturday placed dozens of wreaths at the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke to honor those buried there.

The Pembroke Veterans Outreach Club helped raise the money to make the tribute happen. The rain didn't stop it either.

A special ceremony was also held with family members of the servicemen and servicewomen taking part.

"Laying wreaths after [the ceremony] is just priceless," Rochester resident Debbie Ferrara said after the event.

Similar wreath-layings are held across the state and the country, including at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.