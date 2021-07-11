Volunteers with International WeLoveU Foundation clean up Buffalo streets

About 50 volunteers gathered Sunday morning in the area of Broadway and Mills Street to help 'revive and brighten' the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers gathered Sunday morning in Buffalo's Polonia neighborhood to help clean up some streets in the area.

About 50 volunteers from the International WeLoveU Foundation, in partnership with the Division of Citizen Services, cleaned up the area of Broadway and Mills Street.

The International WeLoveU Foundation planned cleanups across the United States during the months of June and July to "restore various ecosystems that have been neglected and damaged due to COVID-19." This movement follows the United Nation’s declaration of the "Decade on Ecosystem Restoration."