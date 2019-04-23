BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bennett High School just got a fresh look courtesy of Sherwin Williams.

It's all part of the Company's National Painting Week to help assist organizations in need in communities across the country.

It took about 50 gallons of paint for the volunteers, school alumni and Sherwin-Williams employees to paint every hallway on the campus.

When 2 On Your Side spoke with the district manager, he said he knew the school was in need of some freshening up, and he was happy the company could do this small act to help out a school that has such a big impact on the community.

"They had talked to us and said they needed a little bit of refreshing as far as the hallways. And we like to do things in the local community, and Bennett is an iconic high school, and we thought it would be good if we helped out here at Bennett," Steve Priola said.

Bennett High School is just one of the hundreds of spaces nationwide getting a fresh coat of paint this week from Sherwin Williams. The company partners with local non-profits every year as part of National Painting Week.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Flynn, Buffalo Police discuss impact of violence with students

Locals asked to weigh in on location, features of new Buffalo fieldhouse

Dan Robbins, artist who created first paint-by-numbers pictures, dies at 93