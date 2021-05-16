Volunteers, community leaders help clean up Bailey Avenue

They removed weeds, litter, painted graffiti, and beautified greenery on Saturday in the University, Lovejoy and Masten districts for a third straight year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community leaders and volunteers joined together to cleanup Bailey Avenue on Saturday morning.

They removed weeds, litter, painted graffiti, and beautified greenery in the area.

This is the third annual Bailey Avenue cleanup, where the University District teamed up with the Lovejoy and Masten districts.

"There's a lot of complaints that we get from residents when we have our community meetings, so it's an opportunity to kind of monitor the behavior that we want to see," said Buffalo Common Council member Rasheed Wyatt, who represents the University District.

"Because we just can't wait until the city comes and does an impact team cleanup. We can do this every time we decide and see that it's needed."

Volunteers also assisted seniors and community members who may not have yard equipment, or just needed a helping hand.