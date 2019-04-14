BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters across Western New York are meeting in one place on Sunday.

They're gathering at the Cambria Fire Department in Lockport to talk about the legislature.

Specifically, they want to go over legislation reimbursing departments for emergency medical services.

The plan is to help departments with small budgets stay afloat and be ready to help people.

The meeting begins at noon.

