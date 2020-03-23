KENMORE, N.Y. — Healthcare workers at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, who are dealing with the coronavirus crisis, got a helping hand from some of their neighbors.

On Sunday afternoon, volunteer firefighters with the Kenilworth Fire Department delivered 125 fish fries to employees at the hospital.

The meals were originally intended for a fundraiser that got canceled due to the on-going COVID-19 outbreak.

“All of us at Kenilworth are happy to help. Today the healthcare staff is the front line. Tomorrow we could be. We stand by each other. We are family. It’s important to step up and take care of the people who are caring for others,” said Chief Anthony Marano from Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire department said it was their way of showing appreciation to those fighting on the front lines of the pandemic.

