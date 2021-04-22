Volunteer fire departments to take park in RecruitNY this weekend

The purpose of the program is to let the public experience what it means to be in the fire service, and to talk about the requirements and rewards of joining.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of volunteer fire departments across the state will be taking part in RecruitNY this weekend.

The president of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York, John Farrell, says the purpose of it is to let the public experience what it means to be in the fire service, and to talk about the requirements and rewards of joining.

All of the details about the program can be found on the Recruit NY website, where there is also a full list of participating fire departments.

“Hundreds of volunteer fire departments across New York will be participating in RecruitNY," Farrell said in a statement. "We invite all New Yorkers to attend an open house and safely experience what it means to be a volunteer firefighter.

"After the year we have been through, RecruitNY weekend can provide people with the opportunity to interact with the responders who are dedicated to protecting them."