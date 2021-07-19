Multiple volunteer fire departments respond to Depew house fire

Seven volunteer fire companies responded to a fire on Mary Lou Lane in Depew. The blaze caused over $130,000 in damage.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Several volunteer fire departments in and around Depew were called to the scene of a house fire on Mary Lou Lane Monday night.

According to Second Assistant Chief Brian Musielak from the Depew Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started just before 8 p.m., and when crews arrived there was heavy fire on the first floor.

Musielak said that it appears the fire started in the basement, but no official cause has been determined yet.

At one point, fire crews trying to extinguish the fire in the basement were evacuated due to the conditions becoming overwhelming

Additional fire crews from the surrounding area were dispatched to provide support. U-Crest, Bowmansville, Lancaster, Townline, Twin District, and Hy-View departments provided support for Depew.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. No other injuries were reported, including those who lived in the home. The fire did cause enough damage, however, where the residents won't be able to stay in the home until repairs can be made.

Musielak says the fire caused a total of $130,000 in damage, and investigators remain at the scene working to determine the cause.