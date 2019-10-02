BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inclusive afternoon at the race track took place on Sunday.

Participants in the Olmsted Center for Sight's READY program put the pedal to the metal Sunday at the RPM Raceway in the Walden Galleria.

With the help of program and raceway staff, the visually impaired kids were able to drive on the European-style raceway.

For many, this may be one of their first and only opportunities to drive.

This event is just one of many that the READY program hosts for youth who are blind or legally blind, for them and their families.