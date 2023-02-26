Visual and Performing Arts grad punches his ticket to Hollywood on American Idol

Matt Wilson, 21, performed Giveon's "For Tonight" for his audition before American Idol judges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is headed to Hollywood in the hopes of becoming the next American Idol.

Matt Wilson, 21, grew up on the West Side and is a graduate of the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts. His day job is as a teacher's aide at the JCC downtown, but he has dreams to make it big in the music industry.

He sat down with 2 On Your Side's Heather Ly to talk about his American Idol opportunity, which he says came at exactly the right time to reignite his passion.

"I was at that point in my life where I was ready to give up on everything. I kind of just didn't think it would be possible. My wife was trying to encourage me, but it was a slow decline and I was losing hope in it all. But one day, I ended up looking on my social media, and I saw there was a message from one of the casting producers that saw a video of mine on TikTok or something. It was crazy," said Wilson.

He was among those chosen to audition before American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. Wilson said he was a bit nervous because that was a bit out of his comfort zone, but he didn't let his nerves get the best of him.

He sang "For Tonight" by Giveon, and the panel gave him the green light to move on in the competition.

The episode featuring his audition airs Sunday, February 26.

"I'm excited because I feel like for this city, the story and journey that I'm on can also bless the city and bring hope and possibly shine a light inside people who want to do things they thought they could never do. If they're able to see my journey and be inspired by that, that's enough for me," said Wilson.